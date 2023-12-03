Marvel to Celebrate Milestone Issue in March with “Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300”

Revealed today at the Marvel: Amazing Spider-Man – Gang War Panel at L.A. Comic Con, Marvel Comics will celebrate a monumental milestone this March with "Miles Morales: Spider-Man #300.”

Series writer Cody Ziglar gave fans the full scoop about this epic issue that honors the title’s legacy with a pivotal chapter for Miles Morales who took over the “Ultimate Spider-Man” title in 2011 before his current adventures in the 616.

The giant-sized issue will serve as a crucial turning point for Ziglar’s current run as a plot that’s been building since the start comes to its full fruition.

Featuring art by some of the industry’s leading talents, including Miles’ co-creator Sara Pichelli and current series artist Federico Vicentini, "Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18″ will honor 300 issues with a grand battle between Spider-Man and his new archenemy—Rabble. Debuting in the latest run’s explosive opening arc, Rabble has been busy plotting her revenge against Spider-Man ever since she learned his secret identity! And the hyper-lethal Cape Killers led by Agent Gao, Scorpion, and Hightail are also gunning to bring Spidey down at all costs. Luckily, Miles will have backup of his own—his uncle, Aaron Davis AKA the Prowler, and his best friend, Ms. Marvel.

Miles Morales is in for the fight of his life! Rabble has stepped from the shadows of “Gang War” for a rematch, and she’s sworn bloody revenge against Brooklyn’s wall-crawler! But this time, Rabble’s out-of-control powers and desperation have her poised to obliterate far more than just Spider-Man’s life. Don’t miss this thrilling story by sensational lineup of Spider-Creators with fabulous guest stars, twists and turns and revelations that will send your Spider-Senses reeling.

Get your first taste of the action in both Vicentini’s cover as well as David Marquez’s variant cover and witness Miles Morales’ fiercest trial yet when "Miles Morales: Spider-Man #18″ hits stands in March.

