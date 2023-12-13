Marvel to Reveal the Darkest Secret of the Osborn Family in “Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin”

Writer J.M. DeMatteis, one of the most influential creators in Spider-Man history, returns next year to spin a new web of lies, secrets, and revenge in "Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin!"

The mind behind groundbreaking Spidey tales like “Kraven’s Last Hunt” continues to add to his iconic legacy and the mythos of classic Spider-Man lore following retro stints like “Ben Reilly: Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt.”

This time, DeMatteis is paired with rising star artist Michael Sta. Maria for a story set during the beginning of Peter Parker’s adventures as Spider-Man.

Still finding his footing as a super hero and dealing with grief over Uncle Ben’s death, Peter will find himself entangled in a dark drama involving his best friend’s family—the Osborns. The saga will revisit the now classic Spider-Man -1 and tie up a plot thread that’s been dangling since 1997 involving the tragic truth behind Norman Osborn’s research assistant Nels van Adder, the first test subject for the “Goblin formula” which transformed him into Proto-Goblin!

Norman Osborn was not the first Goblin! Norman Osborn is the Green Goblin you know. But he is not the Original Goblin! It’s time to learn the shocking secrets of the Proto-Goblin, and its dramatic connection to the Osborn family! What role does a young Peter Parker, who has not yet understood his great power and responsibility, play in this unfolding of events?

Check out Paulo Siqueira’s cover below and don’t miss this all-new chapter from Spidey legend J.M. DeMatteis when "Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin" arrives in April.

