Learn About Mystique and Destiny’s Eternal Love Story In “X-Men: The Wedding Special” Next Month

The upcoming Marvel’s Voices: Pride one-shot, X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1, is set to go on sale on May 31st, revealing the secrets behind Mystique and Destiny’s eternal love story!

What’s Happening:

Join the X-Men as they come together to honor one of the most beloved and longest-lasting gay couples in comic book history—Mystique and Destiny! This landmark comic book special marks Marvel Comics' first woman-to-woman wedding, and with a pair as complex as these two, you know there will be plenty of drama, secrets, and surprises!

From the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to the Quiet Council, Mystique and Destiny have been steering the fate of mutantkind for decades. The Krakoan Age saw the long-awaited resurrection of Destiny, and after pivotal roles in the era’s biggest storylines, their love has never been more prominent. Before Krakoa comes to an end, fans and characters alike will celebrate the iconic pair by witnessing the renewal of their marriage vows!

In the same tradition as the iconic Hellfire Gala and classic Marvel wedding issues like Fantastic Four Annual #3 and X-Men #30, X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1 will be a wedding extravaganza with multiple stories all centered around a single night that will go down in mutant history!

Here are the other tales fans can look forward to: A Betsy Braddock and Rachel Summers adventure by the writer who brought them together— Excalibur scribe Tini Howard! Joined by rising star Phillip Sevy, Howard pits the hot new couple against the Omniversal Majestrix, Opal Luna Saturnyne! Just about everyone in the Marvel Universe is invited to the vow renewal…except for Saturnyne. And she's not happy. But why is she taking it out on Betsy and Rachel? Writer Tate Bombal (House of Slaughter) and artist Emilio Pilliu ( Zeroventi ) make their Marvel Comics debut with a touching and action-packed story starring Wolverine! Logan has a long—and bloody—history with Mystique and tasks Anole, Pixie, Indra, and Bling! with finding her the perfect gift. On a whirlwind journey that takes them from the Savage Land to Limbo, they'll learn a valuable lesson about the importance of queer representation. It's her mothers' big day, and Rogue has entrusted their favorite son-in-law with their wedding bands. But can Gambit stay out of trouble long enough to deliver them? Find out in this story about one of mutantkind's most complicated families by two Marvel Comics newcomers, writer Wyatt Kennedy ( Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic ) and artist Jenn St. Onge ( The Strange Case of Harleen & Harley) . Mystique and Destiny receive some pre-marriage psychic counseling courtesy of Emma Frost! See how the inspiring love of two former villains holds up against a telepathic onslaught of hard truths in this twisty tale by writer Yoon Ha Lee ( Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire ) in his exciting Marvel Comics debut alongside acclaimed artist Stephen Byrne!

See the happy couple on Jan Bazaldua’s cover and stay tuned for more X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1 in the weeks ahead!