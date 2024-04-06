Marvel Writers Share New Details on “Blood Hunt” Tie-In Stories

The Marvel Universe is currently enjoying its final moments of sunlight, because on May 1, the eternal night arrives and vampires begin their savage reign in Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s "Blood Hunt.” Marvel has shared new details on some of the upcoming crossover event tie-ins.

The upcoming crossover event will envelop the Marvel Universe in darkness as your favorite heroes scramble desperately to reverse Earth’s tragic fate and save as many as they can from the creatures of the night and their unrelenting blood lust! Who will bite it?

In addition to the epic main series, key chapters and thrilling developments will take place from May through July in a range of limited series, one-shots, and series tie-in issues.

“Dracula: Blood Hunt” writer Danny Lore shed light on the event’s surprising team up between the Lord of Vampires and the Daughter of Blade.

“Dracula: Blood Hunt #1″

Written by DANNY LORE

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES! Blade is Dracula's ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world. Blade is Brielle Brooks' father: the man who's training her to follow in his footsteps. But during the "Blood Hunt,” when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned…for the fate of humanity?!

"Blood Hunt” architect Jed MacKay dished secrets about two of his current ongoing series that are tying into the event: “Avengers” and “Doctor Strange.”

“Avengers #14″

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

NEW TEAM LINEUP DEBUTS! With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during "Blood Hunt,” Captain Marvel calls for aid – and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers? Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world. And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!



“Doctor Strange #15″

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

DOCTOR STRANGE…THE VAMPIRE?! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of "Blood Hunt #1,” Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?

Writer Erica Schultz detailed the formation and members of the new team of vampire slayers debuting in the "Blood Hunters” anthology series.

"Blood Hunters #1″

Written by MARK RUSSELL, CHRISTOS GAGE & ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by BOB QUINN, JAVIER GARRÒN & BERNARD CHANG Hawkeye is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law and vampires out for his blood?! Man-Wolf and J. Jonah Jameson do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! And, in a continuing story, with Cloak missing in action, Dagger strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel's wildest team yet: the "Blood Hunters.”

And catch a glimpse at the role Marvel’s young sorcerers will play in the event in an exclusive first look at “Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #1.”

“Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #1″