Marvel’s Hellverine Returns in His First Ever Solo Series

Last year, writer Benjamin Percy set the comic world ablaze with the debut of Hellverine in the explosive “Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons Of Vengeance,” crossover. And this May, Hellverine returns.

When a demonic force known as Bagra-ghul first came to earth, it brought Logan and Ghost Rider together to hunt it before it possessed Wolverine. But now, in the present day, what event will put the Hellverine back on the streets…and is he slashing his hellfire claws for good or evil?

And, introducing the all-new Hellfire Warriors! Don’t miss the launch of the all-new series, brought to you by Hellverine co-creator Benjamin Percy (“Wolverine,” “Ghost Rider”) and blazing hot talent Julius Ohta (“Alien,” “Venom”).

Check out the cover now and don’t miss the fiery new series when it hits stands in May.

