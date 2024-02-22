Marvel’s Voices Brings Together Mystique and Destiny in “X-men: The Wedding Special”

Kieron Gillen reveals Mystique and Destiny’s never-before-told wedding in this year’s Marvel’s Voices: Pride one-shot, X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1, available May 29.

From the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants to the Quiet Council, Mystique and Destiny are one of the Marvel Universe’s greatest power couples, steering the fate of mutantkind throughout the years—for better or for worse!

The Krakoan age has cemented their love more than ever with the long-awaited resurrection of Destiny and the two taking prominent roles in the era’s biggest stories. With the end of Krakoa fast approaching, fans can celebrate the iconic pair by witnessing the renewal of their never-before-seen marriage vows in this year’s MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE one-shot—X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL .

. Mystique and Destiny’s story will be written by X-Men architect Kieron Gillen, who’s penned some of their most notable tales throughout the Krakoa era in Immortal X-Men. Join Gillen on a trip through Raven Darkholme and Irene Adler’s breathtaking history and learn when and how they committed to each other in matrimony.

IT’S A MUTANT WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA! Mystique and Destiny are one of the most beloved – and longest-lasting – gay couples in comic book history.

Together for over 100 years, the pair secretly married during their decades-long romance.

See the event and the renewal of those vows for the first time on the page.

This year, Marvel’s Voices: Pride makes history with Marvel’s first woman-to-woman wedding! And with a couple as complex as these two, you know there’s a lot more to the story.

, this anthology will be a must-read for every comics fan. Like previous installments of MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE, X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL will also feature an incredible lineup of stories written and drawn by LGBTQIA+ talent, including Tini Howard and Wyatt Kennedy, plus the Marvel Comics debuts of acclaimed writers Tate Brombal ( House of Slaughter ) and Yoon Ha Lee ( Ninefox Gambit, Machineries of Empire) .

will also feature an incredible lineup of stories written and drawn by LGBTQIA+ talent, including Tini Howard and Wyatt Kennedy, plus the Marvel Comics debuts of acclaimed writers Tate Brombal ( ) and Yoon Ha Lee ( . The stories will spotlight characters like Betsy Braddock & Rachel Summers, Loki

See the happy couple on Jan Bazaldua’s cover and stay tuned for more news in the weeks ahead about the next big Marvel’s Voices story in X-MEN: THE WEDDING SPECIAL #1 , on stands this spring!

Writer Kieron Gillen said: "They've been through hell, mainly at my pen. Finally, giving these two a happy day? How can I say no.”