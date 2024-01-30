“Marvel’s Voices: Legends” Trailer Lays Out 4 Original Stories

Marvel has shared an action-packed new trailer for their upcoming comic celebrating Black History Month,

Marvel’s Voices: Legends.”

The new trailer lays out four original stories featured in the comic: The Daughters of the Dragon taking on crime Deathlok facing his inner demons The Black Panther of the future Patriot vs. Crossbones

“Marvel's Voices: Legends” brings fans the world outside your window in real time, featuring spotlights on Sam Wilson, Misty Knight, Elijah Bradley, and more.

Check out the new trailer below:

More on Marvel's Voices: Legends: