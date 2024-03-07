“Mary Poppins” Musical Will Be Embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour

Mary Poppins will embark on a 2024–2025 UK and Ireland tour. With Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert, this is a musical you won’t want to miss.

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s spectacular production of the classic multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins will embark on a 2024/2025 UK and Ireland tour from November.

Acclaimed Australian stars, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having both received critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations for their performances in the recent Australian production.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favorite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.

The timeless score includes the classic songs ; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.

and with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Click here

Tour Dates:

Bristol

Bristol Hippodrome

From November 4, 2024

Tickets On Sale March 18

Dublin

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre

From December 11, 2024

Tickets On Sale Soon

Edinburgh

Festival Theatre

From January 22, 2025

Tickets On Sale March 18

Plymouth

Theatre Royal

From February 26, 2025

Tickets On Sale March 28

Manchester

Palace Theatre

From April 9, 2025

Tickets On Sale March 18