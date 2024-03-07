“Mary Poppins” Musical Will Be Embarking on a UK and Ireland Tour

Mary Poppins will embark on a 2024–2025 UK and Ireland tour. With Stefanie Jones as Mary Poppins and Jack Chambers as Bert, this is a musical you won’t want to miss.
What’s Happening:
- Cameron Mackintosh and Disney’s spectacular production of the classic multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins will embark on a 2024/2025 UK and Ireland tour from November.
- Acclaimed Australian stars, Stefanie Jones and Jack Chambers reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having both received critical acclaim and nightly standing ovations for their performances in the recent Australian production.
- Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the World’s favorite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is even more magical than ever before featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.
- The timeless score includes the classic songs; Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Feed the Birds with new songs and additional music and lyrics by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
- Click here for more information and where to purchase tickets.
Tour Dates:
Bristol
- Bristol Hippodrome
- From November 4, 2024
- Tickets On Sale March 18
Dublin
- Bord Gáis Energy Theatre
- From December 11, 2024
- Tickets On Sale Soon
Edinburgh
- Festival Theatre
- From January 22, 2025
- Tickets On Sale March 18
Plymouth
- Theatre Royal
- From February 26, 2025
- Tickets On Sale March 28
Manchester
- Palace Theatre
- From April 9, 2025
- Tickets On Sale March 18
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com