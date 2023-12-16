Mayim Bialik Says She “Will No Longer Be Hosting the Syndicated Version” of “Jeopardy!”

Mayim Bialik, one of the recent hosts of Jeopardy!, has announced that she will not be returning to host the beloved game show.

Bialik announced the news in an Instagram “As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! News. Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy! I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

Bialik has been absent from Jeopardy! since she stepped away in a display of solidarity with the show’s writers during their strike.

Ken Jennings has hosted the series in Bialik's absence.

It is worth noting that Bialik was hired to split hosting duties of Jeopardy!‘s syndicated version alongside Jennings in Summer 2022, but prior to that she was hired to handle primetime duties

Based on the wording in her post, it is unclear if she will return in any capacity to handle ABC’s primetime events.

UPDATE : Jeopardy has released a statement that suggests Bialik will continue on with the show outside of the syndicated, daily program, as they state, “We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy , and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.

