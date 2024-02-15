Cinema Legend Meryl Streep To Return To Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” For Fourth Season

Meryl Streep is set to return to Hulu’s hit series, Only Murders in the Building for their fourth season reprising her role of Loretta Durking, according to a new report from Deadline.

Multiple Academy Award winner Meryl Streep is slated to return to the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building , reprising her role of Loretta Durkin in the fourth season of the series.

The season's storyline, predictably, is being kept under wraps, but we do know that our main trio from the series of Charles, Oliver, and Mabel (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, respectively) will start the season in Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia.

With Streep’s return comes the return of her character, whom she started playing in Season 3 of the series. The character starred in Oliver’s Broadway show in the most recent season, with the two becoming romantically involved.

Only Murders in the Building follows the aforementioned trio of strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years.

Hulu has shared that the Emmy-nominated comedy series is their most-watched Comedy Original ever, revealing that Only Murders was continually featured in its Top 15 and has ranked on Nielsen's Top 10 Original Series chart since its launch.