The Caribbean Series To Broadcast All Games On ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Live From loanDepot Park in Miami

ESPN and the Miami Marlins have reached a five-year media agreement, with Spanish-language rights to the Caribbean Series starting this year, with all games airing on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ live from loanDepot Park in Miami.

What’s Happening:

ESPN and the Miami Marlins today announced a multi-year domestic rights agreement for exclusive, domestic Spanish-language rights to the Caribbean Series, beginning in 2024. ESPN will be the Spanish-language home, with the tournament airing across ESPN Deportes and via streaming on ESPN+.

The Caribbean Series will run from February 1-9 at loanDepot park, the home of the Miami Marlins. This year’s tournament will make history, taking place at a Major League Baseball venue for the first time ever. Each day will be packed with action and excitement, featuring tripleheaders scheduled on February 1-7; games are scheduled at 10:30 a.m., 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The Semi-Finals and Finals will take place on February 8 and 9, with games scheduled for 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day. All games will be available live across ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Coverage begins with three games featuring Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico (10:30 a.m. ET), Curacao vs. Mexico (3:30 p.m. ET), Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic (8:30 p.m. ET).

With a remarkably rich history since 1949, the tournament has seen many Hall of Famers and All-Stars participate in the Caribbean Series, including Rod Carew, Miguel Cabrera, Roberto Clemente, Edgar Martínez, David Ortiz, Ivan Rodríguez, Sammy Sosa, and many more. The participants competing in Miami will be the four members of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation – Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela – as well as the three invited teams – Curaçao, Nicaragua, and Panama.

What They’re Saying:

Oscar Ramos, Vice President, Digital Content and ESPN Deportes : “For over a decade ESPN Deportes has showcased the best of winter baseball with our continued coverage of the Caribbean Series. This event has been a cornerstone of our baseball offering to Latino baseball fans and we are thrilled to extend this agreement as we celebrate ESPN Deportes’ 20th anniversary this year.”

: “For over a decade ESPN Deportes has showcased the best of winter baseball with our continued coverage of the Caribbean Series. This event has been a cornerstone of our baseball offering to Latino baseball fans and we are thrilled to extend this agreement as we celebrate ESPN Deportes’ 20th anniversary this year.” Miami Marlins President of Business Operations Caroline O’Connor: “The multi-year agreement with ESPN will showcase the passion and excitement of baseball in the Caribbean to millions of homes for years to come. With the multiple Spanish-language platforms of ESPN, the Caribbean Series will receive significant placement and awareness. Finding a national home was a priority to increase the reach and exposure for this special tournament.”

“The multi-year agreement with ESPN will showcase the passion and excitement of baseball in the Caribbean to millions of homes for years to come. With the multiple Spanish-language platforms of ESPN, the Caribbean Series will receive significant placement and awareness. Finding a national home was a priority to increase the reach and exposure for this special tournament.” Dr. Juan Francisco Puello Herrera, Commissioner of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation: “The Miami Marlins continue to be great partners and the agreement with ESPN is a great achievement for the Caribbean Series. ESPN’s Spanish-language platforms provide immense potential in growing the following of this prestigious tournament, as well as further establishing the Caribbean Tournament as a premier international event.”

Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Thurs., Feb 1 10:30 AM Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 PM Curacao vs. Mexico ESPN+ 8:30 PM Venezuela vs. Dominican Republic ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri., Feb 2 10:30 AM Panama vs. Curacao ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 PM Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua ESPN+ 8:30 PM Puerto Rico vs. Mexico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sat., Feb 3 10:30 AM Venezuela vs. Curacao ESPN+ 3:30 PM Mexico vs. Panama ESPN+ 8:30 PM Dominican Republic vs. Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Sun., Feb 4 10:30 AM Panama vs. Nicaragua ESPN+ 3:30 PM Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela ESPN+ 8:30 PM Mexico vs. Dominican Republic ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Mon., Feb 5 10:30 AM Nicaragua vs. Curacao ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 PM Venezuela vs. Mexico ESPN+ 8:30 PM Puerto Rico vs Panama ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Tues., Feb 6 10:30 AM Mexico vs. Nicaragua ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 PM Curacao vs. Dominican Republic ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8:30 PM Panama vs. Venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Wed., Feb 7 10:30 AM Curacao vs. Puerto Rico ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 3:30 PM Dominican Republic vs. Panama ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8:30 PM Nicaragua vs. Venezuela ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Thurs., Feb 8 3 PM Semifinals ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 8 PM Semifinals ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Fri., Feb 9 3 PM Third Place ESPN+ 8 PM FINALS ESPN Deportes, ESPN+