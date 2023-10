MLB Wild Card Series Coming Exclusively to ESPN Platforms

ESPN platforms will exclusively televise the 2023 MLB Wild Card Series, starting Tuesday, October 3. ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 will combine to broadcast all four, best-of-three series.

In addition to ESPN television platforms, including ESPN Deportes, the MLB Wild Card Series will be available on ESPN Radio. Commentator assignments are below.

Television assignments: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez and David Cone with Buster Olney reporting. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins: Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez with Alden Gonzalez reporting. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville with Jesse Rogers reporting. Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Sean McDonough, Jessica Mendoza and Tim Kurkjian with Coley Harvey reporting.

Radio assignments: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Mike Couzens and Chris Burke. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins: Dave O’Brien and Kyle Peterson. Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Roxy Bernstein and Gregg Olson. Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Mike Monaco and Todd Frazier.

The ESPN Baseball Tonight team will deliver coverage each day, led by Kevin Connors, Nicole Briscoe, Xavier Scruggs and Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan. Shows will air on ESPN at 2 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Full schedule

Tuesday, October 3:

Game 1: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays 3 PM ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Game 1: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins 4:30 PM ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Game 1: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers 7 PM ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Game 1: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 8 PM ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App



Wednesday, October 4

Game 2: Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays 3 PM ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Game 2: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins 4:30 PM ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Game 2: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers 7 PM ESPN2, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App

Game 2: Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies 8 PM ESPN, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App



Thursday, October 5