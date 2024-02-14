Molly Shannon Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 4

Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon has joined the cast of the fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

Molly Shannon has been tapped for a season-long arc on the popular Hulu comedy series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

According to an interview with Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, the new season will kick off with a trip to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz’s (Jane Lynch) killer.

Shannon will reportedly play a high powered Los Angeles business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

Three-time Emmy nominee Molly Shannon spent six seasons in the cast of Saturday Night Live in the 90s, and recently starred in Showtime’s I Love That For You .

Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman ( Grace & Frankie ).

The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu