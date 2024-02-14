Molly Shannon Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 4

Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon has joined the cast of the fourth season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.
- Molly Shannon has been tapped for a season-long arc on the popular Hulu comedy series, starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
- According to an interview with Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich, the new season will kick off with a trip to Los Angeles before returning to The Arconia in their search of Saz’s (Jane Lynch) killer.
- Shannon will reportedly play a high powered Los Angeles business woman who finds herself drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.
- Three-time Emmy nominee Molly Shannon spent six seasons in the cast of Saturday Night Live in the 90s, and recently starred in Showtime’s I Love That For You.
- Season 3 found Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
- Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
- The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the finale.
