Monday Night Football and Toy Story Funday Football Put Up Big Viewership Numbers

ESPN featured multiple game presentations during NFL’s Week 4, with Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, Oct. 2) delivering more than 16.6 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL+) for Seahawks-Giants following Falcons-Jaguars (9:30 a.m., Oct. 1) — from Wembley Stadium Sunday in London — driving ESPN+ and Disney+ to new audience records for each platform, respectively.

  • With an audience of 16,618,000 viewers, Monday Night Football was up 32% from last season’s MNF Week 4 game (Rams-49ers) and is the best MNF week 4 game in 14 years (2009).
  • And that came in a one-sided matchup that saw the Seattle Seahawks repeatedly sack New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones en route to a 24-3 victory
  • The audience peaked at 19.7 million viewers late in the first half (9:30 – 9:45 p.m. ET).
  • Overall, MNF was unsurprisingly the top telecast of the night across broadcast and cable.
  • Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) delivered 1.3 million viewers in their second episode this season.

  • The Falcons-Jaguars traditional game presentation was the most-viewed event ever on ESPN+, and the Toy Story Funday Football alternate presentation delivered the biggest live event to date on Disney+ (based on peak concurrency).
  • ESPN+ also carried Toy Story Funday Football.
  • Check out our rundown of how Toy Story Funday Football went on Sunday morning.
