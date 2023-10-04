Monday Night Football and Toy Story Funday Football Put Up Big Viewership Numbers

ESPN featured multiple game presentations during NFL’s Week 4, with Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, Oct. 2) delivering more than 16.6 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL+) for Seahawks-Giants following Falcons-Jaguars (9:30 a.m., Oct. 1) — from Wembley Stadium Sunday in London — driving ESPN+ and Disney+ to new audience records for each platform, respectively.

With an audience of 16,618,000 viewers, Monday Night Football was up 32% from last season’s MNF Week 4 game (Rams-49ers) and is the best MNF week 4 game in 14 years (2009).

And that came in a one-sided matchup that saw the Seattle Seahawks repeatedly sack New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones en route to a 24-3 victory

The audience peaked at 19.7 million viewers late in the first half (9:30 – 9:45 p.m. ET).

Overall, MNF was unsurprisingly the top telecast of the night across broadcast and cable.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) delivered 1.3 million viewers in their second episode this season.