Hulu Releases Trailer for New Docuseries “Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House”

Take a deep dive into one of America’s most extreme destinations of horror with Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House, a new docuseries coming to Hulu on October 12th.

follows the story of Russ McKamey, the Navy Veteran turned master of horror, who lures horror enthusiasts into his web. They find themselves pulled into the no-holds-barred world of McKamey Manor – a haunt that doesn’t end until Russ says so. By cultivating an online persona and a cult-like following, Russ was allowed to display his basest instincts and rewarded with online fame and notoriety. Driven by his personal fixations, he turned his backyard haunt into a bona fide torture chamber: videotaping “contestants,” particularly vulnerable young women, as he sees how far he can push them – both inside and outside of the haunt.

follows three participants as they dive deep into Russ’s world and then find the will to fight back. Hulu released a trailer for the docuseries, which you can watch below.

The docuseries is produced by Lion Television US, executive produced by Allison Corn, Stan Hsue, and Andrew Renzi, who also directed.

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House premieres Thursday, October 12th, part of the streamer’s Huluween