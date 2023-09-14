Huluween and Disney+’s Hallowstream Return with “Goosebumps,” “No One Will Save You” and More

Disney+ and Hulu subscribers are in for the greatest treat this Halloween season with the return of fan-favorite Huluween and Hallowstream celebrations and content premieres.

Over the next several weeks, viewers looking for every level of scare (including the not-so-scary) will be able to stream highly-anticipated new titles like: Disney’s Haunted Mansion The Boogeyman American Horror Stories Appendage The Mill Marvel Werewolf by Night in Color

They will also be able to enjoy beloved classics like Hocus Pocus, The Omen, The Craft , and more as they get in the spirit of the season.

, and more as they get in the spirit of the season. The streaming platforms debuted trailers today for several of these including Goosebumps, which will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on Friday, October 13.

There is also a new trailer for Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats, streaming on Disney+ and Hulu on Monday, October 2.

And finally, you can also see a new trailer for Appendage , streaming on Hulu on Monday, October 2.

, streaming on Hulu on Monday, October 2. Check out our review for this new horror film here

More on Huluween

Now in its sixth year, Huluween has become the go-to destination for Halloween content, whether viewers are looking for a scream-worthy binge, or a less terrifying watch party with friends and family.

This year, the Huluween library will be packed with new titles throughout the month ranging from the new animated Fright Krewe series, to frightful films Appendage and The Mill, to real-life horror story Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House.

More on Disney+ Hallowstream

Disney+ celebrates its fourth annual “Hallowstream'' this year, and it promises to be more chilling than ever.

The Halloween Collection on Disney+ Haunted Mansion , on October 4, and Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night in Color on October 20, as well as perennial Halloween classics including the 30th-anniversary celebrations of Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas , the 25th-anniversary celebration of Halloweentown .

, on October 4, and Marvel Studios’ on October 20, as well as perennial Halloween classics including the 30th-anniversary celebrations of and , the 25th-anniversary celebration of . Disney+ subscribers can also stream last year’s breakout hit Original movie Hocus Pocus 2, the complete The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Collection, the Dancing with the Stars: Halloween Episode on October 31st, and more.

From September 14 – 17, U.S.-based Disney+ subscribers will have the opportunity to use promo code “DISNEYPLUS” to get free shipping from shopDisney, the go-to destination for all your Halloween needs, including costumes for the whole family, apparel, home décor, and more!

During this special window, eligible subscribers can visit www.shopdisney.com/halloween

Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com

New Movies and Series Premiering on Disney+ and Hulu