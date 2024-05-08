More Cast Revealed for “The Lion King” at the Hollywood Bowl, Disney+ Special Announced

North West, Heather Headley, and Lebo M will join the cast of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

What’s Happening:

More cast members have been added to the Hollywood Bowl celebration of The Lion King ’s 30th.

’s 30th. These additions include: North West, making her Hollywood Bowl debut Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway star Heather Headley Grammy Award winner, Tony Award nominee and the voice and spirit of The Lion King , Lebo M.

They join previously announced cast members including Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane and special guest Jennifer Hudson on the Hollywood Bowl stage for the previously announced Disney’s The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert Event on May 24 and May 25.

on May 24 and May 25. In addition to the live event, it’s been announced that the event will be captured for a Disney+ The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl

This special will be streaming at a later date.

The event will celebrate the 30-year evolution of The Lion King, from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to the 2019 dramatic live-action film.

from the original 1994 animated film to the 1998 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical to the 2019 dramatic live-action film. In Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl, fans will experience life in the Pride Lands as a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s rousing Oscar-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks.

fans will experience life in the Pride Lands as a full orchestra performs Hans Zimmer’s rousing Oscar-winning musical score led by conductor Sarah Hicks. Immersive live performances of the beloved songs written by Sir Elton John and lyricist Sir Tim Rice — including “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” (Academy Award for Original Song), “Circle Of Life,” “Be Prepared” and “Hakuna Matata” — will be performed by the original cast members, Oscar winner Jeremy Irons (Scar, 1994), Oscar and Tony Award winner Nathan Lane (Timon, 1994), Billy Eichner (Timon, 2019), Ernie Sabella (Pumbaa, 1994) and Jason Weaver (Young Simba, 1994).

Special guests include Bradley Gibson and Heather Headley (Simba and Nala, respectively, in the Broadway stage production) and recent EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.

Cast will perform select numbers for the first time at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring the Broadway show’s award-winning and artistically acclaimed costumes, set design and innovative puppetry.

Tickets to the Hollywood Bowl performances can be purchased at the links below: