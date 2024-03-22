Mutants Thrive in First Look at “X-Men: Forever #2”

The end of the Krakoan Age is upon us and so are the answers to the questions that have lingered since it first began. Marvel has shared a first look at “X-Men: Forever (2024) #2″ and it looks like Jean Grey is getting fired up.

In “X-Men: Forever (2024) #2,” Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca will continue to address the mysteries that emerged with the dawn of Krakoa, as well as the ones that lay at the heart of “Immortal X-Men (2022).”

Tying into “Fall of the House of X (2024)” and “Rise of the Powers of X (2024),” “X-Men: Forever (2024)” bridges the gap between the end of the Quiet Council and the beginning of the end of the Krakoan Age.

A special first look at “X-Men: Forever (2024) #2″ finds Mother Righteous under interrogation by Destiny, Hope Summers, and Exodus, all still dressed in their Hellfire Gala finest.

One page sees them discussing the results, while two other mutants gather fruit from strange plants blooming in the depths of a cave—one of whom seems suddenly startled.

In another page, Exodus looks over the mutants who have found a way to survive and thrive in the White Hot Room.

Finally, Hope approaches a funeral pyre, where Jean Grey lays at rest; with a wave of her hand, Hope lights it up, sparking an inferno that blazes against the night sky.