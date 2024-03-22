Mutants Thrive in First Look at “X-Men: Forever #2”

by |
Tags: , , ,

The end of the Krakoan Age is upon us and so are the answers to the questions that have lingered since it first began. Marvel has shared a first look at “X-Men: Forever (2024) #2″ and it looks like Jean Grey is getting fired up.

  • In “X-Men: Forever (2024) #2,” Kieron Gillen and Luca Maresca will continue to address the mysteries that emerged with the dawn of Krakoa, as well as the ones that lay at the heart of “Immortal X-Men (2022).”
  • Tying into “Fall of the House of X (2024)” and “Rise of the Powers of X (2024),” “X-Men: Forever (2024)” bridges the gap between the end of the Quiet Council and the beginning of the end of the Krakoan Age.
  • A special first look at “X-Men: Forever (2024) #2″ finds Mother Righteous under interrogation by Destiny, Hope Summers, and Exodus, all still dressed in their Hellfire Gala finest.
  • One page sees them discussing the results, while two other mutants gather fruit from strange plants blooming in the depths of a cave—one of whom seems suddenly startled.

  • In another page, Exodus looks over the mutants who have found a way to survive and thrive in the White Hot Room.

  • Finally, Hope approaches a funeral pyre, where Jean Grey lays at rest; with a wave of her hand, Hope lights it up, sparking an inferno that blazes against the night sky.

  • What does the future hold for Krakoa? Find out in X-Men: Forever #2,” on sale April 24.
  • Check out Mark Brooks’ cover below:

Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack