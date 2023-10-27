National Geographic Celebrates “1989 Day” by Releasing Full Episode of “1989: The Year That Made Us” for Free on YouTube

1989, you may be hearing that year a lot today. It’s a year that never goes out of style, and in a special encore presentation of National Geographic’s fascinating six-part unscripted series 1989: The Year That Made Us, viewers are taken on a journey through that milestone era to learn more about those critical 365 days.

It was the year you couldn’t imagine in your wildest dreams. The Berlin Wall fell, the World Wide Web launched, and America met Bart Simpson.

1989: The Year That Made Us explores the political, cultural and technological transformations that occurred in this monumental year and some of the bad blood that came along with them.

Join Kevin Smith, Chuck D, James Brooks, Connie Chung, Larry King and more as they give their profound recollections of the tumultuous, inspiring year that shaped the modern world.

Celebrating the fever surrounding the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift, National Geographic has made one episode of 1989: The Year That Made Us available to watch for free on YouTube.

The episode “1989: A World in Revolution” takes a dramatic look at a year of revolution around the world. From the brave protests of Tiananmen Square to the fall of the Berlin Wall, 1989 transformed global politics in profound ways that still resonate today. Former Secretary of State James Baker and award-winning journalists provide their stunning eyewitness accounts from this monumental year in history.

1989: The Year That Made Us is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Rory Karpf for IPC. For National Geographic, Betsy Forhan is Executive Producer.

The full series is also available to stream on Hulu