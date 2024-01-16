Trailer Released for National Geographic’s Three-Part Series “Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold”

National Geographic has released a trailer for the three-part series Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold.

What’s Happening:

The official trailer has been released for National Geographic’s three-part series Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold .

. This will premiere on February 4th on National Geographic as well as on Disney+ Hulu

Check out the trailer below.

About Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold:

Alex Honnold ( Free Solo) embarks on an epic quest of unclimbed walls in one of the most remote corners of Greenland, a country on the frontline of the climate crisis.

embarks on an epic quest of unclimbed walls in one of the most remote corners of Greenland, a country on the frontline of the climate crisis. Honnold has always dreamed of exploring Greenland and its unclimbed peaks.

Now he and world-class climbers Hazel Findlay and Mikey Schaefer attempt to summit Ingmikortilaq, an unclimbed Arctic sea cliff that rises out of the frozen wilderness and is nearly 1,000 feet higher than Free Solo ’s El Capitan.

’s El Capitan. For Honnold, a long-time climate activist, this expedition is about more than just climbing.

It is an opportunity to witness firsthand the impact of climate change on a wilderness that is vitally important to the future of the planet.

With the help of Dr. Heïdi Sevestre, a glaciologist working with the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program, Greenlandic guide Adam Kjeldsen and renowned adventurer Aldo Kane, the team uses a special radar to take real-time depth and density measurements of a rarely studied section of Greenland’s ice cap.

Arctic Ascent With Alex Honnold is a three-part scientific expedition led by one of the world’s greatest climbers in pursuit of a lifelong dream.

Episode List:

71 Degrees North

Premieres Feb. 4 at 8/7c

The first stage of Alex’s epic Greenland expedition gets underway.

On Thin Ice

Premieres Feb. 4 at 9/8c

The team is hit by deadly ice falls before crossing a treacherous icecap.

The Wall

Premieres Feb. 4 at 10/9c

Alex and the team reach their ultimate goal: a 4000-foot sea wall.