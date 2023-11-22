National Geographic Offering Black Friday Sale

National Geographic has a special Black Friday sale offering savings up to 25% off of National Geographic, Nat Geo History, Nat Geo Kids, and Nat Geo Little Kids Book Bundle.
What’s Happening:
National Geographic – Print and Digital
- World-renowned stories and exclusive content available in both print & digital access.
- Included with your holiday gift purchase is a bonus issue featuring "2023 Pictures of the Year" with the most memorable photographs and stories that defined the year.
- Starting at $37/year
- U.S. and Canada only
National Geographic History
- An incredible journey into the past to explore the march of civilization from ancient times to the modern era.
- For a limited time, get 6 issues plus a free bonus issue with an initial subscription term.
- $29/year
Nat Geo Kids (Ages 7 – 12)
- The magazine that's designed to inspire and empower children to understand complex ideas through stories, games, and more.
- For a limited time, receive a special Weird But True! Disney 100 edition book and 4 bonus issues, with a 2-year subscription.
- Starting at $26 for 1 year.
Nat Geo Little Kids Book Bundle
- Designed especially for children ages 3-6 to teach early-learning skills – including 6 issues of the magazine and an early reader book series.
- Starting at $44 for 1 year.