National Geographic Documentary Films Announces Film About Dr. Sally Ride, First American Woman in Space

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced a new film, Sally (working title), about the life and legacy of the groundbreaking astronaut Dr. Sally Ride.

What’s Happening:

) is working on a documentary film about Dr. Sally Ride. Premise: “When Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, she forever changed the course of science, exploration, and women’s empowerment. But as she flew into orbit, Ride faced the challenges of institutional critics and the prejudice of an American public who were skeptical that a woman could do the job of an astronaut. Undeterred, Ride dove headfirst into that struggle, propelled by a determination few could match.”

(working title) presents the intimate, emotional truth of her journey as a pioneer who fought to expand the limits of what America imagined was possible. For the first time, the film allows us to see the real Ride, struggling with the limits and sacrifices true heroism demands. Interviewees include fellow trailblazers Billie Jean King, Kathy Sullivan, Anna Lee Fisher, and life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy.

The film will showcase never-before-seen archival footage that chronicles Sally Ride’s 27-year romance with life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy, which was kept secret from the public until the day of Ride’s death.

(working title) is being made in collaboration with Story Syndicate, Muck Media, and Costantini. The film is executive produced by Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Carolyn Bernstein, and Tam O’Shaughnessy.

What They’re Saying: