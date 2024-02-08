National Geographic Documentary Films Announces Film About Dr. Sally Ride, First American Woman in Space

National Geographic Documentary Films has announced a new film, Sally (working title), about the life and legacy of the groundbreaking astronaut Dr. Sally Ride.
What’s Happening:
- At the TCA Winter Press Tour, Nat Geo announced that Emmy-winning director Cristina Constantini (Mucho Mucho Amor, Science Fair) is working on a documentary film about Dr. Sally Ride.
- Premise: “When Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, she forever changed the course of science, exploration, and women’s empowerment. But as she flew into orbit, Ride faced the challenges of institutional critics and the prejudice of an American public who were skeptical that a woman could do the job of an astronaut. Undeterred, Ride dove headfirst into that struggle, propelled by a determination few could match.”
- Sally (working title) presents the intimate, emotional truth of her journey as a pioneer who fought to expand the limits of what America imagined was possible. For the first time, the film allows us to see the real Ride, struggling with the limits and sacrifices true heroism demands.
- Interviewees include fellow trailblazers Billie Jean King, Kathy Sullivan, Anna Lee Fisher, and life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy.
- The film will showcase never-before-seen archival footage that chronicles Sally Ride’s 27-year romance with life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy, which was kept secret from the public until the day of Ride’s death.
- Sally (working title) is being made in collaboration with Story Syndicate, Muck Media, and Costantini.
- The film is executive produced by Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Kate Barry, Carolyn Bernstein, and Tam O’Shaughnessy.
What They’re Saying:
- Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president of Scripted Content and Documentary Films for National Geographic: “Cristina Costantini is the perfect filmmaker to tell Sally Ride’s story. Her passion for science and film and dedication to women’s equality bring depth and ethos to the project. We are thrilled to collaborate with her, Story Syndicate and Muck Media once again on this momentous project. Sally Ride was a bold pioneer whose legacy continues to inspire new generations of astronauts, scientists and dreamers. This documentary will be a tribute to her accomplishments and a testament to the importance of diversity and inclusion in scientific exploration.”
- Cristina Constantini, director: “Our society was not ready to celebrate Sally Ride for all of who she was when she broke the stratospheric glass ceiling back in 1983. It’s a great privilege to be able to tell her whole story today — who she really was, what she accomplished, and who she chose to love. I have the utmost gratitude to National Geographic Documentaries Films for supporting our vision. I couldn’t think of a better partner.”
- Dan Cogan, Story Syndicate co-founder and executive producer: “I’m thrilled and honored to help tell the deeply resonant story of this extraordinary trailblazer, who has been a hero for young girls for generations, but nobody has told her full story until now. This film has been a dream since the moment we started it. Getting to work with Carolyn again and getting to know Cristina, Tam and Lauren has been such a joy.”