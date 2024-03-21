National Geographic Shares Episode Details for 4th Season of “Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog”

National Geographic has shared details and episode descriptions for the upcoming fourth season of Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog.
- Cesar Millan continues his mission to create better humans and better dogs by giving pet parents the tools to teach good habits and shed bad behavior.
- And for the first time on TV, Cesar is preventing bad habits from ever forming by playing matchmaker to adoptive pet parents — because sometimes the dog you want is not the dog you need.
Season 4 Episode Descriptions
- “Doggy Matchmaking” premieres April 12 at 9/8c
- In his very first matchmaking episode, Cesar meets a family who ask him to find a dog they can adopt for their only child. At the DPC, Cesar makes a great match based on the family’s energy with one of the amazing rescue dogs, but during the adoption, he must inspire the new pet parents to overcome fears and work together, while their 8-year-old son must learn what it means to be a leader in life.
- “Perfect Match” premieres April 19 at 9/8c
- Cesar steps in to help pet mom Moini with Juice, an over-excited pit bull hoping to get therapy certified. Moini worries Juice’s level-10 excitement might be too much to handle. Then, Cesar works with the Mejia family. They hope to be matched with their forever dog to help while waiting for a family member’s kidney transplant.
- “Completing the Pack” premieres April 26 at 9/8c
- Cesar works with Hamsa, a professional dog walker, and her daughter, Aaliyah, to help them find a family dog that will fit in well with Hamsa’s client dogs. Cesar then works with the Panova family, immigrants from Ukraine, whose miniature pinscher, Maxi, is biting family members.
- “Fortress of Fear, Part 1″ premieres May 3 at 9/8c
- Super mutts Ricky and Bronnie are brothers from the same litter. Even though they grew up loving one another, their play turned violent after an out-of-control fight left pet mom Amie severely injured. Now, the dogs are separated by dividers within the home, but the entire pack is united in fear of another bloody fight.
- “Fortress of Fear, Part 2″ premieres May 10 at 9/8c
- Cesar carries on with his red-zone rehab of Ricky and Bronnie, two violent super-mutt brothers with a long history of attacking each other. With their latest bloody fight happening in front of Cesar, he’s taken them back to the ranch for further calm surrender work. However, as the rehab progresses, Cesar realizes that the pet parents are the greatest challenge of the pack.
- “Brutal Labradoodle” premieres May 17 at 9/8c
- Cesar heads to Beverly Hills to help a fearful labradoodle named Harvey, who leads his pack with chaotic aggression because his timid owner provides the wrong type of leadership. As a result, Harvey lashes out at everyone and everything, most notably the family TV set. Cesar also sets out to help a traumatized pet mom get a better handle on her large sheepdog on their out-of-control walks.
- “Lighter Love” premieres May 24 at 9/8c
- Cesar departs from his normal rehab case to take on an obese pit mix named Moose, who bears a striking resemblance in appearance and spirit to his late pit bull, Daddy. Remy is a territorial miniature poodle whose incessant barking dominates her pet parent’s balcony. Cesar finds a way to calm the perfectionist pet parent and help reclaim the balcony.
- “Unleashing Independence” premieres May 31 at 9/8c
- Stella and Bailey are English bulldogs whose frequent violent fights leave them and their pet parents with bloody injuries. Pet parent Chelsie is a paraplegic supermom, business owner and dancer who feels dependent on others when it comes to her bulldogs. Now, with fights a constant threat, Chelsie fears being alone with two dogs she can’t control.
- “Golden Transformation” premieres June 7 at 9/8c
- In Cesar’s toughest challenge yet, Simba, the confused goldendoodle, and his fearful pet mom, Ami, are desperate for help. Simba’s intense attachment to Ami turns aggressive, keeping his pet parents apart. Ami is terrified of Simba biting her husband or others, leading to isolation and a persistent sense of defeat in their struggle to live the life they desperately desire.
- “Socialization Struggles” premieres June 14 at 9/8c
- Cesar works with Lexi and Emma, two Boston terriers chewing pet parent Tiffany out of house and home, costing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. Then, Cesar works with a husky named Coda, a senior dog whose longtime solitude has been upended by a new pack member, Ellie. The conflict has led pet parent David to fear for Ellie’s safety as he tries to establish peace in their home.
- “Policing the Pack” premieres June 21 at 9/8c
- Cesar steps in to help Alia, a pet mom with an overexcited pack. Alia’s pit mix Laila has started aggressively policing the pack, resulting in Alia’s fear of another fight, which could injure her again. Cesar then works with Mandy, a mini schnauzer who invades her pet parents’ personal space. This behavior has Ben and Yvonne worried about the safety of their baby; Yvonne is due in just four weeks!
- “An Unquiet Place” premieres June 28 at 9/8c
- Cesar steps in to rehabilitate Tucker, an overexcited Labrador with a troubling history of attacking seven other dogs. Tucker’s pet parent’s incessant talking only exacerbates the aggression. Cesar then takes on Hank Aaron, a pushy adolescent Doberman whose unruly behavior stems from his pet mom’s permissive parenting style.