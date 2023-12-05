“NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart” Set to Debut on December 9th

ESPN, Hartbeat, and Omaha Productions announced a collaboration on a new, NBA-focused alternate presentation called NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart, which will debut on December 9.
What's Happening:
- It will star comedian, actor, and 4-time NBA Celebrity All-Star Game M.V.P. Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz, Joey Wells, Will Horton and Na’im Lynn.
- The shows will capture the authentic way Kevin Hart and his friends watch the NBA with lively discussion, debate and banter – along with special guest appearances from top athletes and celebrities.
- Unplugged with Kevin Hart is set to debut on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game.
- The traditional game broadcast will be available on ABC.
- Seven episodes of Unplugged with Kevin Hart will air throughout the season tied to marquee NBA games on ESPN platforms.
- This unique partnership marks Hartbeat’s ongoing investment into delivering audiences impactful content that unites the worlds of comedy, sports and culture. Notably, Hartbeat is home to the award-winning digital talk show, Cold As Balls and the critically acclaimed Olympic Highlights featuring Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.
- This partnership aligns with Omaha Productions’ vision to uplift and unify through content, including the two-time Emmy winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN and Netflix’s hit show Quarterback.
Current Unplugged with Kevin Hart Schedule:
- Sat, Dec 9 at 8:30 p.m. NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game on ESPN2, ESPN App
- Fri, Jan 5 at 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN2, ESPN App
- Wed, Apr 10 at 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat on ESPN2, ESPN App
- More dates will be announced as the season continues. All Unplugged with Kevin Hart telecasts will also be available on the ESPN App.