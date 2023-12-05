“NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart” Set to Debut on December 9th

ESPN, Hartbeat, and Omaha Productions announced a collaboration on a new, NBA-focused alternate presentation called NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart, which will debut on December 9.

ESPN, Hartbeat, and Omaha Productions today announced a collaboration on a new, NBA-focused alternate presentation called NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart .

. It will star comedian, actor, and 4-time NBA Celebrity All-Star Game M.V.P. Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz, Joey Wells, Will Horton and Na’im Lynn.

The shows will capture the authentic way Kevin Hart and his friends watch the NBA with lively discussion, debate and banter – along with special guest appearances from top athletes and celebrities.

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart is set to debut on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game. The traditional game broadcast will be available on ABC.

is set to debut on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 for the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship Game. The traditional game broadcast will be available on ABC

Seven episodes of NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart will air throughout the season tied to marquee NBA games on ESPN platforms.

This unique partnership marks Hartbeat's ongoing investment into delivering audiences impactful content that unites the worlds of comedy, sports and culture. Notably, Hartbeat is home to the award-winning digital talk show, Cold As Balls and the critically acclaimed Olympic Highlights featuring Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg.

This partnership aligns with Omaha Productions' vision to uplift and unify through content, including the two-time Emmy winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN and Netflix's hit show Quarterback.

Current Unplugged with Kevin Hart Schedule: