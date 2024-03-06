New “20/20” Reports on a 17 Year Old Girl Who Vanished From a Popular Tourist Destination While a Decade Later Her Killer is Brought to Justice

An all-new episode of 20/20 features the story of a 17-year-old girl who vanishes from a popular tourist destination. A decade later, her killer is brought to justice. This episode will feature interviews with the FBI team that identified her killer.

When 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel stopped answering text messages mid-conversation during a spring break trip in April 2009, her friends and family instantly knew something was seriously wrong.

Drexel — who was last seen on video camera footage leaving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina — had seemingly vanished into thin air, creating a heartbreaking mystery that would haunt her friends and family for more than a decade.

Now, 20/20 gives viewers an exclusive inside look at how a new FBI team assigned to the case finally brought justice to Brittanee with the arrest of convicted sex offender Raymond Moody and brings viewers inside the dramatic courtroom confrontation between Brittanee’s mom and her daughter’s killer for the first time.

The episode also includes interviews with family members of the victim, including her parents, Dawn Drexel and John Kahyaoglu, and her siblings.

20/20 also features interviews with Jessica Fico, one of Brittanee’s close friends, and Ernest Merchant, Moody’s former romantic partner. Other key interviews include Lt. Traci Chanaca from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office senior investigator Hank Carrison.

