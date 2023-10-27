New 2025 Dates Available for Around the World By Private Jet with National Geographic Expeditions

National Geographic has revealed additional dates for their “Around the World by Private Jet” expeditions for 2025.

Whether you are circumnavigating the globe or encountering the world's legendary wildlife, Exploring the world by private jet with National Geographic is one of the most exciting ways to travel.

Now, there’s even more to explore with new departure dates in 2025: Jan. 26 – Feb. 18, 2025 Feb. 23 – March 18, 2025 March 23 – April 15, 2025

On an Around the World by Private Jet itinerary, guests will embark on a 24-day globe-trotting expedition featuring 10 UNESCO World Heritage—from Easter Island to Cambodia to the Great Barrier Reef.

Throughout their journey, guests will gain insight into local cultures as they visit with National Geographic explorers and grantees in the field and learn about their groundbreaking research in marine biology, anthropology, archaeology, and paleontology.

Guests will gain insight into local cultures as you visit a women’s cooperative in Samoa, cook alongside a Cambodian chef and sip mint tea with a Berber family in Morocco.

Guests will also stay at world-class accommodations with options that include two spectacular lodges, one in the hills of Bhutan and one on the rim of Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Crater.

For more information about private jet itineraries, visit the National Geographic Expeditions website