New Anime “Sand Land: The Series” Coming to Hulu Next Spring

In spring 2024, audiences are invited to revisit the dry and desolate wasteland of Sand Land in Sand Land: The Series, an exhilarating new Japanese anime coming exclusively to Hulu.

, viewers are transported to a world where the water supply is all but dried up, with the small amount remaining controlled by a greedy king. Tired of suffering under the king’s rule, Sheriff Rao reaches out to Sand Land’s demons for help, and together they set off on a journey to discover the “Legendary Spring.”

Based on the popular short story by Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump, Sand Land: The Series is a collaboration between Sunrise, the anime studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam and Love Live! Series; anime studio Kamikaze Douga, which has gained attention for POPTEPIC and for creating the title sequence for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure; and ANIMA, which specializes in high-quality 3DCG animation.

The series stars: Mutsumi Tamura as the voice of the Fiend Prince Beelzebub Kazuhiro Yamaji as the voice of Rao Chō as the voice of Thief Satoshi Tsuruoka as the voice of General Are Nobuo Tobita as the voice of Supreme Commander Zeu

Attendees who visit the Hulu Animayhem booth will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these fan-favorite titles with unique photo opportunities and specialty giveaways including a keychain, Animayhem poster, and Hulu green boba tea.