New Anime “Sand Land: The Series” Coming to Hulu Next Spring

In spring 2024, audiences are invited to revisit the dry and desolate wasteland of Sand Land in Sand Land: The Series, an exhilarating new Japanese anime coming exclusively to Hulu.
- In Sand Land: The Series, viewers are transported to a world where the water supply is all but dried up, with the small amount remaining controlled by a greedy king.
- Tired of suffering under the king’s rule, Sheriff Rao reaches out to Sand Land’s demons for help, and together they set off on a journey to discover the “Legendary Spring.”
- An exciting retelling of the hit 2023 Sand Land movie, Sand Land: The Series will build upon the movie’s original universe, telling new stories featuring the beloved Fiend Prince Beelzebub, Sheriff Rao, and Thief.
- Based on the popular short story by Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr. Slump, Sand Land: The Series is a collaboration between Sunrise, the anime studio behind Mobile Suit Gundam and Love Live! Series; anime studio Kamikaze Douga, which has gained attention for POPTEPIC and for creating the title sequence for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure; and ANIMA, which specializes in high-quality 3DCG animation.
- The series stars:
- Mutsumi Tamura as the voice of the Fiend Prince Beelzebub
- Kazuhiro Yamaji as the voice of Rao
- Chō as the voice of Thief
- Satoshi Tsuruoka as the voice of General Are
- Nobuo Tobita as the voice of Supreme Commander Zeu
- Sand Land: The Series is directed by Toshihisa Yokoshima and is adapted for the screen from Akira Toriyama’s original graphic novel by Hayashi Mori.
- Hulu will be celebrating Sand Land: The Series, as well as several of its most popular Anime titles – Hulu Originals Undead Unluck and Tokyo Revengers, as well as Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – at this weekend’s Anime NYC convention.
- Attendees who visit the Hulu Animayhem booth will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in these fan-favorite titles with unique photo opportunities and specialty giveaways including a keychain, Animayhem poster, and Hulu green boba tea.