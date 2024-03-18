Two New and Two Returning Cast Members Set for Final Season of “The Good Doctor”

Two popular characters are set to return to The Good Doctor for its final season, alongside the addition of two new faces, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Antonia Thomas, who starred as Dr. Claire Brown in the first four seasons of the ABC medical drama, will be back for two episodes in the current seventh season, including the series finale.
- A second series alum, Brandon Larracuente, also will be back reprising his Season 6 character of Dr. Daniel Perez in one episode.
- Additionally, Ruby Kelley (PUSH) has joined in a recurring role and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) will appear in a guest spot.
- Dr. Claire Brown was Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) closest friend and confidant, and departed The Good Doctor in the Season 4 finale to take a job at a medical clinic in Guatemala.
- Larracuente was introduced in Episode 2 of Season 6 initially in a recurring role, he was quickly promoted to a series regular.
- Kelley will recur as Hannah, a young woman who has suffered from pressure headaches for years and labeled a “drug seeker” by doctors, comes into the hospital seeking opioids, but Dr. Glassman believes she has an undiagnosed medical issue that needs to be treated.
- Diaz will guest star as Man/Carl/Jesus. A mysterious man shows up to the hospital to donate his kidney to a complete stranger, but his reasoning causes Jordan to question his ability to give informed consent.
- The final season of The Good Doctor is airing right now on ABC.