New Disney What If? Variant Covers Coming Soon In Celebration of Avengers and X-Men Anniversary

Following last year’s hit Disney100 variant covers, Mickey Mouse and his friends continue to homage classic Marvel covers throughout this year, this time celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Avengers and X-Men.

With a new cover each month, see Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Marvel’s Merry Mutants like you’ve never seen them before with fun takes on both franchise’s most iconic and groundbreaking stories.

The new “Disney What If? Variant Covers” will adorn select issues of Amazing Spider-Man all year long and also come available as black and white versions. Today, fans can check out the next trio of “Disney What If? Variant Covers” which will hit stands July-September.

The new artwork sees: Mickey and the gang assemble for the memorable roster shakeup in Avengers #151 Mickey and Donald team up just like Hawkeye Donald and Daisy standing together as Cyclops and Jean Grey during the climax of the groundbreaking Dark Phoenix

Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and preorders and stay tuned for more of next year’s “Disney What If? Variant Covers” to be revealed in the months ahead.

On Sale 7/10

“Amazing Spider-Man #53″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Nico Picone

“Amazing Spider-Man #53″ Disney What If? Black and White Variant Cover by Nico Picone

On Sale 8/14

“Amazing Spider-Man #55″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Donald Soffritti

“Amazing Spider-Man #55″ Disney What If? Black and White Variant Cover by Donald Soffritti

On Sale 9/11

“Amazing Spider-Man #57″ Disney What If? Variant Cover by Claudio Sciarrone

“Amazing Spider-Man #57″ Disney What If? Black and White Variant Cover by Claudio Sciarrone