 New “Doctor Who” Theme Song and Themes for the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday Debut During “Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration”

The premiere of Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds has also brought with it our first performance of the newest rendition of the Doctor Who theme song, set to debut in the 60th anniversary specials.

features the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers, conducted by Alastair King, celebrating the glorious musical sounds of the iconic and much-loved TV series. Featured in the concert was the first public performance of the new Doctor Who theme song, brilliantly reimagined by returning composer Murray Gold.

theme song, brilliantly reimagined by returning composer Murray Gold. You can watch the BBC National Orchestra of Wales perform the updated theme song in the video below.

📢: THIS IS THE WORLD PREMIERE OF THE NEW DOCTOR WHO THEME TUNE!!! pic.twitter.com/UFs6xDOvx5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) October 12, 2023

The concert also features the world exclusive first live performances of Ruby Sunday's (the Doctor’s new companion) theme “The Life of Sunday” and the theme tune of the Fifteenth Doctor called “Fifteen.”

You can listen to both during the concert, which is available to listen to in full on BBC Sounds

“Fifteen” Omg WE ARE SO BACK!!!



That is DR WHO!!!! pic.twitter.com/PIu8wFNrwy — Jessica (@Thecorsairswife) October 12, 2023

Fans of the show will also recognise “I Am The Doctor,” “Abigail's Song,” “This Is Gallifrey,” “The Impossible Girl,” “I Am A Good Man” and “The Shepherd's Boy.”

There are contributions from showrunners Russell T Davies, Steven Moffat and Chris Chibnall, and also a trip back in time to the classic years of Doctor Who from the 1960s, 70s and 80s featuring the vintage synthesizers of BBC Radiophonic Workshop veterans Mark Ayres and Peter Howell.

The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will air this November on the BBC in the UK, and for the first time, Disney+ everywhere else.