New Exhibit Highlighting Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X Coming to The Paley Museum

There is a new exhibit coming to The Paley Museum starting February 1. This will explore the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X and highlight National Geographic’s series, Genius: MLK/X.

What’s Happening:

This Black History Month at The Paley Museum, we explore the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X by spotlighting the latest installment of National Geographic’s Emmy-winning Genius anthology.

For the first time, this new season of Genius focuses on two iconic geniuses—Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X—and how their dueling philosophies helped usher America through the Civil Rights movement.

This riveting exhibition, with authentic costumes, props, and set decorations from the series, provides a window for visitors to transport themselves into the heart of the 1960s Civil Rights movement chronicled in Genius: MLK/X.

Details:

February 1 — March 3, 2024

Wednesdays to Sundays, 12:00 to 6:00 pm

The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, NYC

Free for Paley Members I Included in General Admission

Click here

Travel Agent:

