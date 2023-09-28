New Featurette for “The Creator” Spotlights Hans Zimmer’s Score for the Film

20th Century Studios’ The Creator hit theaters this week and the studio has released a new featurette highlighting the film’s score from the legendary Hans Zimmer.

  • In this new featurette, director Gareth Edwards explains that his number one choice to handle the music for this film was Zimmer.
  • Edwards also talks about the importance of the emotional impact of music in a film like this one.
  • We see pieces of The Creator with Zimmer’s score accompanying the clips as well.
  • Check out the new featurette below:

About The Creator:

  • Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
  • The Creator stars:
    • John David Washington
    • Gemma Chan
    • Ken Watanabe
    • Sturgill Simpson
    • Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
    • Academy Award winner Allison Janney
  • Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
  • Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
  • The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.
