New Featurette for “The Creator” Spotlights Hans Zimmer’s Score for the Film

20th Century Studios’ The Creator hit theaters this week and the studio has released a new featurette highlighting the film’s score from the legendary Hans Zimmer.

In this new featurette, director Gareth Edwards explains that his number one choice to handle the music for this film was Zimmer.

Edwards also talks about the importance of the emotional impact of music in a film like this one.

We see pieces of The Creator with Zimmer’s score accompanying the clips as well.

Check out the new featurette below:

About The Creator: