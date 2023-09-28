A brand new international poster for The Marvels has been released. This film will be hitting theaters on November 10.
What’s Happening:
- Captain Marvel added on X (formerly known as Twitter) a brand new international poster for The Marvels.
- You can see The Marvels in theaters starting November 10.
- Check out the trailer below.
The Marvels Synopsis:
- Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.
- But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.
- When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.
Cast:
- Brie Larson
- Teyonah Parris
- Iman Vellani
- Zawe Ashton
- Gary Lewis
- Seo-Jun Park
- Zenobia Shroff
- Mohan Kapur
- Saagar Shaikh
- Samuel L. Jackson