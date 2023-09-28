New International Poster for “The Marvels” Has Been Released

A brand new international poster for The Marvels has been released. This film will be hitting theaters on November 10.

What’s Happening:

  • Captain Marvel added on X (formerly known as Twitter) a brand new international poster for The Marvels.
  • You can see The Marvels in theaters starting November 10.
  • Check out the trailer below.

The Marvels Synopsis:

  • Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.
  • But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.
  • When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau.

Cast:

  • Brie Larson
  • Teyonah Parris
  • Iman Vellani
  • Zawe Ashton
  • Gary Lewis
  • Seo-Jun Park
  • Zenobia Shroff
  • Mohan Kapur
  • Saagar Shaikh
  • Samuel L. Jackson

