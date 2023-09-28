A brand new international poster for The Marvels has been released. This film will be hitting theaters on November 10.

What’s Happening:

Captain Marvel The Marvels .

. You can see The Marvels in theaters starting November 10.

in theaters starting November 10. Check out the trailer below.

The Marvels Synopsis:

Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence.

But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe.

When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel

Cast: