New Looks at Marvel’s Upcoming “Ultimate” Issues

Marvel Comics’ new Ultimate Comics line launched last year, and with each issue, fans have experienced the breathtaking mystery, unpredictable excitement, and bold storytelling that this new universe holds. Marvel shared a sneak peek at what’s to come with cover reveals for June’s four Ultimate issues.

Carefully crafted and controlled by the Maker as a world without super heroes, this familiar yet unusual world is now free from its shadowy origins. Iconic heroes are taking up their mantles, fresh conflicts are erupting, surprising bonds are being forged, and things are only getting started.

In Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri’s "Ultimates #1,” witness the reimagining of one of Marvel’s greatest and most influential super hero teams! This key chapter of the overarching narrative that began in Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli’s "Ultimate Universe #1″ sees an all-new "Ultimates" team assemble.

witness the reimagining of one of Marvel’s greatest and most influential super hero teams! This key chapter of the overarching narrative that began in Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli’s "Ultimate Universe #1″ sees an all-new "Ultimates" team assemble. Six months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change… Now they must band together to destroy the Maker’s Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows.

Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto present the shocking conclusion to their opening arc in "Ultimate Spider-Man #6.”

Spider-Man must finally confront the head honcho himself: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin! Kingpin, as owner and operator of the Daily Bugle, has been working with the Maker’s Council to control the spread of information in their favor… Which means he’s the first domino that must be toppled to end their regime! Plus: Mary Jane holds her own. ’Nuff said!

Throughout "Ultimate Spider-Man,” Checchetto delivers masterful new approaches to iconic villains, and fans can check out his original design sheet for Ultimate Bullseye who will make his mark in the series starting in this month’s issue #3!

The Black Panther must take back Wakanda by any means necessary in Bryan Hill and guest artist Carlos Nieto’s "Ultimate Black Panther #5.”

T’Challa, Killmonger, and Storm arrive in Wakanda so T’Challa can reclaim the throne! But what do the Vodu-Khan, the mysterious, mystical branch of the Dora Milaje, have waiting for him? Plagued by an ominous prophecy, Black Panther must embark on a spiritual journey.

Meet more new mutants in Peach Momoko’s "Ultimate X-Men #4.”

Hisako and Mei’s classmate, Nico, has figured out that these two girls possess unusual abilities…but they’re not the only ones! Hisako’s world gets a whole lot bigger in "Ultimate X-Men #4″ with exciting versions of existing Marvel heroes like fan-favorite X-Man Surge and Nico Minoru of the Runaways. Momoko will also introduce brand-new original mutant characters named Mori and Natsu. Fans can see Momoko’s design sheets for all four characters debuting in "Ultimate X-Men #4″ while the issue’s cover offers a peek at yet another upcoming character to be introduced in the near future.