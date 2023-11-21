New “Predator: The Last Hunt” Comic Series Coming in February

The hunt continues! This February, Ed Brisson returns with another violent, pulse-pounding tale of survival and revenge in “Predator: The Last Hunt #1.” Following previous acclaimed installments, Brisson will continue the saga of original character Theta and her one-woman rampage across the spaceways to slay the deadly Yautja! The new arc will leave readers on the edge of their seat as Theta’s journey takes her to dark new depths of Yautja brutality.

For years, Theta has hunted and killed Predators in her search for the one that killed her parents. Now she’s on a mission to free the human captives from the Predators’ game preserve. But when a Super Predator is on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey.

This time around, Brisson will be joined by artist Franceso Manna, known for his visceral work on books like “Carnage” and “Web of Carnage.”

Since it began in August 2022, Marvel’s foray into the terrifying Predator universe has delivered all the explosive action and relentless horror that fans of the pop culture phenomenon crave.

These new comic series are also perfect for newcomers to the iconic franchise, adding new elements, secrets, and players to the “Predator” mythos with every story.

Check out Cory Smith’s cover below and be there when the ultimate hunt begins in “Predator: The Last Hunt #1″ this February.

