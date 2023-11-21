New “Predator: The Last Hunt” Comic Series Coming in February

The hunt continues! This February, Ed Brisson returns with another violent, pulse-pounding tale of survival and revenge in “Predator: The Last Hunt #1.” Following previous acclaimed installments, Brisson will continue the saga of original character Theta and her one-woman rampage across the spaceways to slay the deadly Yautja! The new arc will leave readers on the edge of their seat as Theta’s journey takes her to dark new depths of Yautja brutality.
- For years, Theta has hunted and killed Predators in her search for the one that killed her parents. Now she’s on a mission to free the human captives from the Predators’ game preserve. But when a Super Predator is on the loose, even a seasoned hunter like Theta can become prey.
- This time around, Brisson will be joined by artist Franceso Manna, known for his visceral work on books like “Carnage” and “Web of Carnage.”
- Since it began in August 2022, Marvel’s foray into the terrifying Predator universe has delivered all the explosive action and relentless horror that fans of the pop culture phenomenon crave.
- These new comic series are also perfect for newcomers to the iconic franchise, adding new elements, secrets, and players to the “Predator” mythos with every story.
- Check out Cory Smith’s cover below and be there when the ultimate hunt begins in “Predator: The Last Hunt #1″ this February.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Ed Brisson: “I'm incredibly excited to be continuing my work on Predator. This is a book I love dearly. I'm proud of the work we've done in the past two volumes and think readers will be excited to see where we're headed in this third volume. The stakes are higher than they've ever been. Theta has been carrying a lot of guilt over the events of the last arc and has made it her mission to find the Predator Stasis Farms and free the hundreds (thousands?) of prisoners being held for the Predators's hunting pleasure — at the same time, her 20 plus years of Predator hunting is all coming to a head as she suddenly finds herself in the crosshairs as it becomes clear that her mission may be a trap. Thrilled to be working with Francesco Manna again! He and I first worked on a two-part ‘Old Man Logan’ story way back in 2018 and I've been looking for any excuse to work with him ever since. He's been absolutely knocking it out of the park. We have a fun surprise in store for long-time fans of the Predator comics, but that's about as much as I'll say on it for now!”