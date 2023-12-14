New Stanley Tucci Series Announced for National Geographic

Stanley Tucci is returning to Italy with a new series, this time for National Geographic.
What’s Happening:
- Italy’s biggest fan, Stanley Tucci, is returning to his motherland with a new series for National Geographic.
- With a working title of Tucci – The Heart of Italy, the 10-part docuseries will follow Tucci as he will traverse the country’s rich landscape of flavors and people.
- He’ll travel to 10 different regions through the series, including Sicily, Veneto, Lazio, and more.
- Tucci will interact with those whose passion for food shines bright, whether it be actual chefs, the ones growing the food, or just fellow foodies.
- The series is produced in part by Tucci’s own production company, Salt Productions, alongside BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions.
- Production for the series starts in January.
What They’re Saying:
- “National Geographic is all about adventure and exploration, and I am honored to take viewers once again to explore Italy through the lens of food. In Italy’s many distinct regions there is always something new to discover and I’m more than excited to begin the process in partnership with BBC Studios.” – Stanley Tucci
- “National Geographic is the perfect home for Stanley to share his knowledge and passion for Italy’s people, food and culture. Our programming is all about inspiring a deeper connection to the world. With Stanley as their guide, audiences will be transported to places and to flavors they’ve never experienced before.” – Tom McDonald, EVP of Global Factual and Unscripted, National Geographic
- “We are thrilled to be working with Stanley on this major new series and to be strengthening our partnership with National Geographic. Stanley is the perfect guide for this delicious journey, and we couldn’t be prouder to be partnering with him, Salt Productions and National Geographic to bring this to audiences around the world.” – Alan Holland, Head of BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions