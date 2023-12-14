New Stanley Tucci Series Announced for National Geographic

Stanley Tucci is returning to Italy with a new series, this time for National Geographic.

What’s Happening:

Italy’s biggest fan, Stanley Tucci, is returning to his motherland with a new series for National Geographic.

With a working title of Tucci – The Heart of Italy, the 10-part docuseries will follow Tucci as he will traverse the country’s rich landscape of flavors and people.

He’ll travel to 10 different regions through the series, including Sicily, Veneto, Lazio, and more.

Tucci will interact with those whose passion for food shines bright, whether it be actual chefs, the ones growing the food, or just fellow foodies.

The series is produced in part by Tucci’s own production company, Salt Productions, alongside BBC Studios Specialist Factual Productions.

Production for the series starts in January.

What They’re Saying: