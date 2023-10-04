New Teaser Released for Hulu Original Series “Undead Unluck”

The new teaser for the Hulu Original Series Undead Unluck has been released. For those attending New York Comic Con, fans can get a sneak peek of episode 2 during a special screening on October 12.

Highly anticipated adaptation of a popular manga series debuts on Friday, Oct. 6, as part of Hulu's Animayhem, your ultimate animation destination.

Synopsis:

What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can’t die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he’s been longing for.

