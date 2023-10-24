New Trailer Released for “Obituary” Premiering on Hulu November 21st

Hulu has released the new trailer for the comedic crime drama Obituary, debuting November 21.

What’s Happening:

Check out the new trailer for the darkly comedic crime drama Obituary, debuting on Hul November 21.

Obituary Synopsis:

24-year-old Elvira Clancy is feeling a little unfulfilled, although she adores her new job writing obituaries, but when her newspaper falls on hard times and her boss cuts her salary, she finds herself being paid per obituary overnight.

When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have a previously untapped bloodlust!

She relishes using ever more crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents while making them look like accidents. Stalk. Kill. Publish. Repeat.

Unfortunately, a wrench lands in the works – the paper hires a suspicious new crime correspondent and she really, really likes him…

Cast: