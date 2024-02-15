New “X-Men ’97” Action Figure Covers Based on the Marvel Studios Animated Series

This March, there will be a new line of variant covers that highlight the upcoming X-Men ’97 action figure line by Hasbro, based on the Marvel Studios animated series.

What’s Happening:

With their groundbreaking animated series and record-shattering comic books, the X-Men defined the ’90s!

Later this year, their heyday is back with the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series X-Men '97 .

In addition to launching an official prelude comic, there will also be an X-Men '97 6-inch scale action figure line by Hasbro.

X-Men action figures were a pop culture sensation in the '90s and now they're back and better than ever!

Reflecting some of the new costumes and characters set to feature in the upcoming series, the five variant covers spotlight five mutant icons: Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Magneto, and Goblin Queen. Utilizing the figure’s stunning box art and expertly articulated designs, these stand-out covers will run on select X-Men issues throughout next month.

Check out all five X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVERS

X-Men ’97 Action Figure Variant Covers:

WEAPON X-MEN #1 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960620813500141

On Sale 3/6

WOLVERINE #45 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960609661904541

On Sale 3/13

RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960620779400331

On Sale 3/20

X-MEN: FOREVER #1 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960620835700151

On Sale 3/20

X-FORCE #50 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960609467705031

On Sale 3/27