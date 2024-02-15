New “X-Men ’97” Action Figure Covers Based on the Marvel Studios Animated Series

This March, there will be a new line of variant covers that highlight the upcoming X-Men ’97 action figure line by Hasbro, based on the Marvel Studios animated series.
What’s Happening:
- With their groundbreaking animated series and record-shattering comic books, the X-Men defined the ’90s!
- Later this year, their heyday is back with the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series X-Men '97.
- In addition to launching an official prelude comic, Marvel Comics joins the excitement with a special variant cover program spotlighting the Marvel Legends X-Men ’97 6-inch scale action figure line by Hasbro.
- X-Men action figures were a pop culture sensation in the ’90s and now they’re back and better than ever!
- Reflecting some of the new costumes and characters set to feature in the upcoming series, the five variant covers spotlight five mutant icons: Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, Magneto, and Goblin Queen. Utilizing the figure’s stunning box art and expertly articulated designs, these stand-out covers will run on select X-Men issues throughout next month.
- Check out all five X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVERS and preorder them at your local comic shop today! For more information, visit Marvel.com.
X-Men ’97 Action Figure Variant Covers:
WEAPON X-MEN #1 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960620813500141
- On Sale 3/6
WOLVERINE #45 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960609661904541
- On Sale 3/13
RESURRECTION OF MAGNETO #3 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960620779400331
- On Sale 3/20
X-MEN: FOREVER #1 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960620835700151
- On Sale 3/20
X-FORCE #50 X-MEN ’97 ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER – 75960609467705031
- On Sale 3/27
