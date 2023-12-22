Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla to Perform in Times Square During “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024”

Even more artists have joined the line-up of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, airing December 31st on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Rita Ora, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has added four additional artists to the event’s proceedings.
- Joining the line-up in Times Square are Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.
- Three-time GRAMMY and two-time Billboard Music Award-winning artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion will thrill the “hotties” with a performance on the Planet Fitness Stage.
- Current two-time GRAMMY-nominated country superstar Jelly Roll will perform a medley of his hit songs live from Times Square and will be joined by singer and songwriter Jessie Murph. Jelly recently wrapped his sold-out 44-city 2023 Backroad Baptism Arena Tour and with his latest single, “Save Me,” celebrated three back-to-back No. 1 singles from his record-breaking country debut album, “Whitsitt Chapel.” This performance by Jelly Roll is sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line.
- Multigold and platinum singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter will perform her certified platinum hit single, “Nonsense,” from her album “emails i can’t send” and her most recent single, “Feather.”
- GRAMMY-nominated global Amapiano pop/R&B sensation Tyla will perform “Water” and “Truth or Dare” from her forthcoming self-titled debut LP.
- In his 19th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the traditional countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.
- Emmy Award-winning television personality Jeannie Mai will lead the Hollywood festivities with performances by Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.
- Award-winning and best-selling artist Post Malone, who has sold over 80 million records and earned numerous awards including 10 Billboard Music Awards, will perform “Chemical” from the brand-new Fontainebleau Las Vegas.
- 2023 Billboard Music Award-winning K-Pop group NewJeans will perform “Super Shy” and “ETA” from South Korea.
- The show’s third Spanish language countdown will again broadcast from the Atlantic time zone (one hour ahead of ET) in Puerto Rico with multi-talented actress, singer and TV presenter Dayanara Torres as co-host, and a performance from genre pioneer “Queen of Reggaeton,” Puerto Rican superstar Ivy Queen. The new year’s bash will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center at DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s entertainment and nightlife complex.
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024 will air Sunday, December 31st, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST.