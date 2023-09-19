FX To Premiere “The New York Times Presents: How To Fix A Pageant” Later This Month

FX’s acclaimed documentary series, The New York Times Presents, is ready to introduce their latest entry with The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant, focusing on the rigging scandal behind Miss USA and Miss Universe.

Decades of waning cultural credibility and recent scandals have left the Miss USA pageant in chaos. This film explores allegations that rotted the core of an iconic institution and questions if it has outlived its relevance.

will feature the first interview with Former Miss USA president Crystle Stewart since her departure from the organization. Just as Miss USA and its parent company, Miss Universe, came under female ownership for the first time, a pageant rigging scandal and contestant revolt has lifted the veil on a deeply flawed organization. Now the company plans to increase profitability by embracing women’s empowerment. But it may be too little, too late. Contestants, coaches, judges, and former directors take us inside the often surprising world of pageantry and share what will be lost if this legacy brand can’t weather the storm.

The New York Times Presents: How To Fix a Pageant is produced and directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, with reporting by Lauren Herstik.

is produced and directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, with reporting by Lauren Herstik. The New York Times Presents, a series of standalone documentary films powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of journalists at The New York Times, is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right. Among the series’ acclaimed features are the Emmy winning documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson and the Emmy nominated films Framing Britney Spears, and Controlling Britney Spears and the NAACP Image Award winner The Killing of Breonna Taylor Executive Producers are Esther Dere, Jason Stallman, Liz Day, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss, Ken Druckerman and Banks Tarver. Dere also serves as the Showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Rachel Abrams is Senior Producer.

