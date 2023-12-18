“SportsCenter” Host Nicole Briscoe Signs New Multi-Year Contract with ESPN

ESPN has signed SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe to a new, multi-year contract.

What’s Happening:

Nicole Briscoe will continue her hosting duties on SportsCenter , a position she’s been in since January 2015, along with Baseball Tonight and as a host and reporter on ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage.

, a position she’s been in since January 2015, along with and as a host and reporter on ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage. In 2021, Briscoe moved from daytime and weekend editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program to the late-night edition. Prior to becoming a SportsCenter anchor, Briscoe was part of ESPN’s coverage of NASCAR as a host and reporter from when she joined the network in 2008.

In 2023, she added new duties as host and pit reporter for ESPN’s telecasts of several races in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

In her new deal, Briscoe will continue her role as host of Baseball Tonight, ESPN’s flagship baseball program, and will again report for ESPN news platforms from Formula 1 races in the U.S. and serve as host Formula 1 encore telecasts.

