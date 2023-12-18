“SportsCenter” Host Nicole Briscoe Signs New Multi-Year Contract with ESPN

ESPN has signed SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe to a new, multi-year contract.
What’s Happening:
- Nicole Briscoe will continue her hosting duties on SportsCenter, a position she’s been in since January 2015, along with Baseball Tonight and as a host and reporter on ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage.
- In 2021, Briscoe moved from daytime and weekend editions of ESPN’s signature news and information program to the late-night edition. Prior to becoming a SportsCenter anchor, Briscoe was part of ESPN’s coverage of NASCAR as a host and reporter from when she joined the network in 2008.
- In 2023, she added new duties as host and pit reporter for ESPN’s telecasts of several races in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).
- In her new deal, Briscoe will continue her role as host of Baseball Tonight, ESPN’s flagship baseball program, and will again report for ESPN news platforms from Formula 1 races in the U.S. and serve as host Formula 1 encore telecasts.
What They’re Saying:
- Briscoe emphasizes the value of longevity in a dynamic industry. “Longevity is not something to be taken for granted, especially in our business,” she said. “This contract will take me to 20 years at ESPN.”
- She expressed sincere appreciation for her role on SportsCenter. “I love our team of smart, funny, invested pros who share a passion for sports and storytelling,” she said. “It’s a job but it never feels like work.”
- Known for her versatility, Briscoe emphasized her enthusiasm for covering Formula 1 and her involvement in Baseball Tonight. “I find immense joy in covering Formula 1 and being part of Baseball Tonight” she said. “Our business is always changing. There’s always a chance to grow as well as carve out new roles and find additional opportunities.”
- “I’m excited about the future and look forward to finding new ways to challenge myself professionally.”