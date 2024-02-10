Nominees for The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Announced

Nominees have been announced for The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which will once again be broadcast on both ABC and Disney+.
- Ahead of a day of presentations at the TCA Winter Press Tour, ABC and Disney+ have revealed the honorees for The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced today the following nominees for the 2024 induction:
- Mary J. Blige
- Mariah Carey
- Cher
- Dave Matthews Band
- Eric B. & Rakim
- Foreigner
- Peter Frampton
- Jane’s Addiction
- Kool & the Gang
- Lenny Kravitz
- Oasis
- Sinead O’Connor
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Sade
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Nominee ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. An artist’s musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career, and body of work, as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique, are taken into consideration.
- To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.
- Ten out of fifteen of the nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Mariah Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, and Sade.
- Inductees will be announced in late April.
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall with date and on-sale information to be announced
- The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.
- The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streamed live on Disney+ for the first time ever.
- The special on ABC reached over 13 million viewers across linear and streaming, and ABC’s New Year’s Day telecast was the No. 1 entertainment choice among Adults 18-49.
- John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation: “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates. Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”
