Official Trailer Released for National Geographic’s “Incredible Animal Journeys”

The official trailer for National Geographic's Incredible Animal Journeys has been released. This premieres on November 19 on National Geographic and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the new trailer for Incredible Animal Journeys, narrated by Jeremy Renner.
- This will premiere on November 19 on National Geographic and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
About Incredible Animal Journeys:
- We might think we are the world's greatest explorers, but we're not.
- Every day, millions of animals migrate across the planet using routes passed down by generations.
- Incredible Animal Journeys puts viewers in the action as they soar, fly and swim from the Antarctic to the African Savanna and the Pacific Ocean to Alaska.
- Join the protective humpback mom shepherding her newborn calf, tiny dung beetle, monarch butterfly, determined barn swallow who never gives up, and many more species.
- Using the Earth's magnetic field, stars, moon and ocean currents in the sea and their innate senses on land, these travelers find food, mates, and their way across thousands of miles during their lifetime.
- Come along for the ride as Jeremy Renner narrates the wildest adventure on earth.