The Old Mill Press Unveils Summer Titles Now Available For Pre-Order

The Old Mill Press has announced their Summer slate of titles, and Disney Fans will surely want to check out what’s in store for their bookshelves later this year.

What’s Happening:

The Old Mill Press has revealed a new plan to unveil not one, not two, but three magnificent new releases this Summer that will captivate the imagination of readers in the months ahead.

The Old Mill Press was founded in 2018 in Los Angeles as an imprint specializing in the arts, film history, and photography. With a mission to seek out and publish works on an eclectic range of art related topics that illuminate our world, The Old Mill Press is passionate about small specialized works that appeal to a wide audience of interested readers looking to expand their knowledge through beautifully crafted books that are about contemplative looking and reading. With a goal to stay enthusiastic and committed to publishing titles that spark the imagination, bring joy and insight to subject matter that make our reader’s lives better.

As The Old Mill Press has done in the past, they are using the IndieGoGo platform to host their special-pre-order campaigns, offering readers a plethora of discounts and wonderful perks to enhance the reading experience including coveted author-signed and numbered first editions. The campaigns also include a perk to get all three of the summer releases at a special discount!

Take a look at this Summer’s releases below:

Disney In-Between: The Lost Years 1966-1986 by Stephen Anderson. A veteran of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Anderson directed Meet the Robinsons (2007) and the Winnie the Pooh Movie (2011). He spent a decade researching and conducting interviews for this over 500-page book that is filled with behind-the-scenes stories and never-before-seen photographs from a rarely discussed part of Disney history.

There is a special perk opportunity to have your name added to a special “Thank You section” at the back of the book. This is only for a limited time and there are only 15 slots available. For more information about this title and to preorder, check out the IndieGoGo.

Ghost Dog: A Novel by Bob Weis. In his debut novel the former president of Walt Disney Imagineering takes us on a white-knuckle journey into magic and adventure as the impossible becomes the new normal! Follow the adventures of Herbert, who recently lost his beloved dog, as his parents take him to Disneyland Haunted Mansion check out the IndieGoGo.

Find Your Happy Place: The 8-Step Guide to Expanding Your Creativity through a Personal Retreat by David A. Bossert. Imagine discovering your own personal retreat where you can reconnect with yourself and unleash your creativity. It's a place where you can explore your innermost thoughts, set goals that ignite your passion, and find the stillness and clarity you need to make those goals a reality. Acclaimed author David A. Bossert, a 32-year veteran of The Walt Disney Company, lays out each step— from seclusion to mindfulness, imagination, and expanding your creativity to being in the moment— as a powerful tool that will guide you toward expanding your creativity, self-discovery, and self-improvement. For more information about this title and to preorder, check out the IndieGoGo