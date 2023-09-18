“Only Murders in the Building: Backstage at the Goosebury Experience” Coming to New York City on September 23rd & 24th

An immersive experience inspired by the latest season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is coming to the United Palace Theater in New York City on September 23rd & 24th.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to go behind the scenes of Oliver Putnam's latest musical at the iconic United Palace – the real-life location of the show’s Goosebury Theater.

Inside the theater, you’ll be briefed by Detective Williams’ team to start your own examination of the murder of Ben Glenroy. Examine props and costumes on display as evidence, and discover hidden clues and messages strewn throughout the theater.

The Goosebury may have gone briefly dark, but it’s still an active crime scene, so now is the perfect opportunity for you to get in on the action, explore every accessible inch of the space, and try to figure out who the murderer is before the final curtain call!

Highlights of the experience include: Grab a Shows & Stage booklet and flashlight to probe this season’s crime scene: The Goosebury Theater Join a briefing from Detective Williams’ team to get the scoop on the current state of the investigation Examine the evidence, including costumes, props, and set pieces from the show Pay your respects at the memorial to Ben Glenroy, get stage-ready with a quick “touch up” from Rare Beauty, and snap a photo with Gideon Goosebury’s ghost light Got stage fright? The White room is waiting Pin your whodunnit theory on Mabel’s Murder Board

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (last entry at 6:30 p.m.) on September 23rd & 24th, 2023 at the United Palace in NYC.

The experience lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Free tickets are now available to reserve at this link

