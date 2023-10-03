“Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Deluxe Soundtrack” Album Available Now

Fresh on the heels of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale comes the “Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Deluxe Soundtrack” album.

The soundtrack features killer performances by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey and includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson.

The deluxe edition also includes two bonus tracks and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

The deluxe album follows the release of Steve Martin’s rendition of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" and Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, “Look for the Light” and the recently released original score by 6-time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla.

Season three of Only Murders in the Building finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!

Score Tracklist:

1. “Loretta”

2. “Falling”

3. “B Glenroy”

4. “You Gotta be Kidding Me”

5. “Church Entry”

6. “Hashtag and Ben”

7. “Mabel and Ben”

8. “Heart Attack”

9. “After KT Yelled at Him”

10. “White Room”

11. “The Very Beginning”

12. “Memories Fade”

13. “Punched”

14. “In Love with Loretta”

15. “Baby Elephant Story”

16. “Ah, Love”

17. “Banish Your Ghosts”

18. “White Room, Again”

19. “Cake”

20. “Tender Ender”

21. “Meaning of F Pig”

22. “Father of the Bride”

23. “Oh Irene”

24. “Arrested”

25. “Opening Night”

26. “It Was an Accident Mom”

27. “Gives Birth”

28. “Finale”

29. “Something to Confess”

1.”Look for the Light” – performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park

(Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

2. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” – performed by Steve Martin

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

3. “Creatures of the Night” – performed by Martin Short

(Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

4. “For the Sake of a Child” (Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

5. “For the Sake of a Child” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short

(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

6. “Love’s Old Sweet Song” – performed by Jason Veasey

(Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham)

7. “Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland” – performed by Jason Veasey

(Written by Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson)

