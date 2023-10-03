“Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Deluxe Soundtrack” Album Available Now

Fresh on the heels of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale comes the “Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Deluxe Soundtrack” album.
- The soundtrack features killer performances by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey and includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson.
- The deluxe edition also includes two bonus tracks and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.
- The deluxe album follows the release of Steve Martin’s rendition of “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?" and Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, “Look for the Light” and the recently released original score by 6-time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla.
- You can stream the album now on Apple Music and Spotify.
- Season three of Only Murders in the Building finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
Score Tracklist:
1. “Loretta”
2. “Falling”
3. “B Glenroy”
4. “You Gotta be Kidding Me”
5. “Church Entry”
6. “Hashtag and Ben”
7. “Mabel and Ben”
8. “Heart Attack”
9. “After KT Yelled at Him”
10. “White Room”
11. “The Very Beginning”
12. “Memories Fade”
13. “Punched”
14. “In Love with Loretta”
15. “Baby Elephant Story”
16. “Ah, Love”
17. “Banish Your Ghosts”
18. “White Room, Again”
19. “Cake”
20. “Tender Ender”
21. “Meaning of F Pig”
22. “Father of the Bride”
23. “Oh Irene”
24. “Arrested”
25. “Opening Night”
26. “It Was an Accident Mom”
27. “Gives Birth”
28. “Finale”
29. “Something to Confess”
Score Tracklist:
1.”Look for the Light” – performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park
(Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)
2. “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” – performed by Steve Martin
(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)
3. “Creatures of the Night” – performed by Martin Short
(Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)
4. “For the Sake of a Child” (Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd
(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)
5. “For the Sake of a Child” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short
(Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)
6. “Love’s Old Sweet Song” – performed by Jason Veasey
(Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham)
7. “Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland” – performed by Jason Veasey
(Written by Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson)
What they’re saying:
- Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman on “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?”: “Writing a patter song where Steve Martin accuses baby triplets of murder was certainly never on our 2023 bingo card. Getting to create a big number for such a comedic and musical hero of ours—alongside our wickedly brilliant friends Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman—turned out to be a bonkers and beautiful dream come true. Steve’s commitment to this song, full of tongue twists and absurd alliteration, was a total joy to behold and a wonderful collaboration we will never forget.”
- Sara Bareilles and Pasek & Paul on “Look for The Light”: “It was so easy to say yes to this invitation. I love the delicious unpredictability of collaboration, and this was as joyful and undeniable as they come. I am such a fan of the Only Murders AND of Pasek & Paul, so the idea of writing together for the first time, especially to offer something to someone like Meryl Streep truly felt like a dream. Meryl was gentle and focused, and I loved her musicality and her willingness to share her process. Ashley Park’s glorious counter melody was added later, and I got goosebumps the first time I heard it. It truly couldn’t have been a more seamless experience- how lucky am I to be a part of it!”
- Pasek & Paul on working with Bareilles: “We were so fortunate to be able to create this song for the legendary Meryl Streep alongside her. As longtime fans of Only Murders, Meryl and Sara, this opportunity was basically the most perfectly algorithmic targeted ad someone could throw our way. Getting to shape this song around Meryl’s voice and working together in the studio and on set was a dream, and we are three very lucky songwriters. Meryl not only amazed us with her usual brilliance and mastery of the craft but also inspired us with her humility and tireless work ethic. While it is unfair for someone to be so wonderful at everything, it’s a basic human truth that we all must reckon with!”
- Siddhartha Khosla on the score: “The musical score for Only Murders in the Building is built around several themes for our characters-feelings of love, loss, loneliness, and companionship. For this new season, I composed new themes for our new characters, one of which is a theme for Loretta (Meryl Streep). I had extensive conversations with showrunner John Hoffman and our editors about the musical needs of each scene, then I’d create the score and record it with our amazing live orchestral ensemble with our incredible players.”