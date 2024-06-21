Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria Take on Familiar Roles in Season Four of “Only Murders in the Building”

Are we seeing double, or is that actually two versions of Charles, Oliver and Mabel?

What’s Happening:

  • In the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast featuring Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria (playing themselves) in the roles of Charles, Oliver and Mabel.
  • A new behind the scenes picture of the two trios has been shared ahead of the show’s return.

  • In season four of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver & Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double & friend Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.
  • In addition to the returning regulars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, this season boasts an impressive collection of guest stars, including:
    • Meryl Streep
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph
    • Eugene Levy
    • Eva Longoria
    • Zach Galifianakis
    • Molly Shannon
    • Kumail Nanjiani
    • Melissa McCarthy
    • Richard Kind
    • Jane Lynch
    • and more!
  • Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).
  • Season four of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27th on Hulu, with new episodes weekly.
  • The first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building are streaming on Hulu, and be sure to check out Alex’s recap of the season 3 finale.
