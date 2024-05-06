Onyx Collective Shares Official Trailer for New Hulu Series “Queenie”

Hulu and Onyx Collective have released the official trailer for their series adaptation of Queenie, coming to the streamer on June 7th.

What’s Happening:

Onyx Collective’s series adaptation of Candice Carty-Williams’ bestselling novel Queenie will premiere June 7th on Hulu.

All eight episodes will be available to stream all at once.

Premise: Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in south London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. After a messy breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places and begins to realize she has to face the past head-on before she can rebuild. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.

The series stars Dionne Brown as the titular lead role of Queenie, Samuel Adewunmi as Frank, and Bellah as Kyazike, marking the rising R&B singer’s acting debut.

was created by Candice Carty-Williams, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Additional executive producers include Further South’s Steve November and Sarah Conroy, with Lisa Walters as co-executive producer and series producer.

The series is produced by Further South Productions in association with Lionsgate TV.

Queenie will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Channel 4 in the U.K. and the Republic of Ireland, Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+