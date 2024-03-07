“An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution” Airing Monday, March 18th on ABC

Oprah Winfrey is set to tackle the impact of prescription weight loss medications such as ozempic in a new ABC special airing on Monday, March 18th.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

Before a live studio audience, Winfrey brings together medical experts including Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. W. Scott Butsch, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Dr. Amanda Velazquez and patients from around the country who have a range of personal experiences with prescription weight loss medications.

Winfrey also speaks with leaders from the two global pharmaceutical companies behind the drugs “to address what this means for the 100 million Americans and over 1 billion adults worldwide living with a deadly disease.”

Winfrey last month announced she was leaving the board of directors of WeightWatchers after a 9-year run and donating her stock in the company in order to avoid any potential conflict of interest over her use of weight-loss medications.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution will air Monday, March 18th at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Oprah Winfrey: “It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity. This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight.”

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group: "We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss. I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives."